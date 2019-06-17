You are here:

Lena Dunham returns to HBO after Girls, will direct, executive produce finance drama Industry

Los Angeles: Actor-writer Lena Dunham is set to direct and executive produce HBO's new series Industry.

According to Variety, the eight-episode show, which hails from writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, is set in the world of international finance.

The series will follow a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.

The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined by sex, drugs and ego as well as deals and dividends.

The project marks Dunham's reunion with HBO, the network behind her hit show Girls.

Industry will be executive produced by Down, Kay, Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon and Ryan Rasmussen. It recently started production in Cardiff, Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 12:46:51 IST