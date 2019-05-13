Leila: Netflix releases first look of Huma Qureshi, Deepa Mehta's dystopian drama

Netflix has released the first look of Huma Qureshi-starrer upcoming dystopian series, Leila, helmed b Deepa Mehta. The actress appears blindfolded with a yellow cloth, 'committed to the cause,' in the first look teaser of the show, along with a a maroon sari and a beaded necklace.

Set to be a six-episode series, it revolves around Shalini (portrayed by Qureshi), a mother struggling to find her daughter whom she lost during one summer. Based on Prayaag Akbar's book by the same name, Leila follows the hardships that fall into her path, the obstacles that she endures as she searches for her daughter, and explores the mother's longing, faith and loss. The series will also feature actors Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria among others.

Of Qureshi's digital debut, the actress had said earlier, "Leila has been a fantastic Netflix project to work on. I'm thrilled to be essaying Shalini, whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles. So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artist but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women."

Leila is slated to air from 14 June on Netflix.

Here is the first look of Leila.

Huma Qureshi makes her digital debut... First look poster of the upcoming series #Leila... Directed by Deepa Mehta... Streams from 14 June 2019 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/1T7FQ0YCrT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 12:29:16 IST

