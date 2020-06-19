You are here:

Legendary singer AL Raghavan, husband of MN Rajam, passes away aged 80 after a cardiac arrest

Renowned playback singer and actor AL Raghavan passed away earlier on Friday, 19 June after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 80 years old.

According to a report by India Today, Raghavan, husband of legendary actress MN Rajam, was rushed to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai around 7:30 am where he breathed his last.

The report mentions that the mortal remains of Raghavan will be taken to his residence in Royapettah in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

As per a report by TOI, AL Raghavan is fondly remembered for his melodious song - 'Enkirunthaalum Vaazhga', from the film Nenjil Oru Aalayam.

Some of his famous songs include 'Paappa Paappa Kathaikelu', 'Once a Pappa Met a Mama', 'Andru Oomai Pennallo', 'Moondru Thamizh'.

According to a report by IndiaGlitz, AL Raghavan started his music career in 1947 and has sung a number of songs in Tamil with his last being 'Nalla Ketukka Paadam' in Sean Roldan's music in the film Aadama Jeyichomada released in the year 2014.

He has also acted in several films and serials with his last one being the Sun TV mega show Ahalya in which he was one of the protagonists.

A number of people took to social media to mourn the demise of the legendary singer.

One user wrote, "Engirunthalum vazhka song Fame Play back Singer A.L. Ragavan passed away today. U maybe go to another world but ur memories and songs always with us. Rest in peace Thaththa Loudly crying face #ALRaghavan."

Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam

How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc; pic.twitter.com/BU7veWhTPS — C.K.Ajay kumar, PRO (@ajay_64403) June 19, 2020

next shocking news one of the oldest famous singer #alraghavan sir passed away just know at the age of 87 due to some health issues husband of famous actor #mnrajam @itisba3 @baradwajrangan most famous"எங்கிருந்து இருந்தாலும் வாழ்க" #rip — சினிமா விரும்பி 💯 (@kailashsatana) June 19, 2020

Breaking: Legendary actress #MNRajam’s husband #ALRaghavan Singer, passed away this morning at 7.30 due to Massive Cardiac Arrest.#RIPALRagahavan 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HaWpYHM6tO — PRO Kumaresan (@urkumaresanpro) June 19, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 16:42:40 IST

