You are here:

Legendary singer AL Raghavan, husband of MN Rajam, passes away aged 80 after a cardiac arrest

FP Trending

Jun 19, 2020 16:42:40 IST

Renowned playback singer and actor AL Raghavan passed away earlier on Friday, 19 June after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 80 years old.

According to a report by India Today, Raghavan, husband of legendary actress MN Rajam, was rushed to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai around 7:30 am where he breathed his last.

The report mentions that the mortal remains of Raghavan will be taken to his residence in Royapettah in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

As per a report by TOI, AL Raghavan is fondly remembered for his melodious song - 'Enkirunthaalum Vaazhga', from the film Nenjil Oru Aalayam.

Some of his famous songs include 'Paappa Paappa Kathaikelu', 'Once a Pappa Met a Mama', 'Andru Oomai Pennallo', 'Moondru Thamizh'.

According to a report by IndiaGlitz, AL Raghavan started his music career in 1947 and has sung a number of songs in Tamil with his last being 'Nalla Ketukka Paadam' in Sean Roldan's music in the film Aadama Jeyichomada released in the year 2014.

He has also acted in several films and serials with his last one being the Sun TV mega show Ahalya in which he was one of the protagonists.

A number of people took to social media to mourn the demise of the legendary singer.

One user wrote, "Engirunthalum vazhka song Fame Play back Singer A.L. Ragavan passed away today. U maybe go to another world but ur memories and songs always with us. Rest in peace Thaththa Loudly crying face #ALRaghavan."

Check the post

Here's what others wrote:

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 16:42:40 IST

tags: a l ragavan , a l raghavan , al ragavan , al raghavan , engirunthalum vazhga song , K P Anbalagan , kannodu kanbathellam , kp anbalagan , m n rajam , mn rajam , uyar kalvi thurai amaichar


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

TNEA Rank List 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education to release TNEA rank list today on tndte.gov.in

TNEA Rank List 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education to release TNEA rank list today on tndte.gov.in