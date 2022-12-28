Legendary musician Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31 due to asthma-related conditions

In a shocking piece of news for music lovers, famed Reggae artist, Joseph ‘Mersa’ Marley, the grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley suddenly died at the age of 31 on Tuesday. As per media reports, the musician of Jamaican-American heritage was found in an unresponsive state inside his vehicle and reportedly passed away due to asthma-related conditions. Though the specifics surrounding the cause of his death are still unclear. As per a report published in Rolling Stone on 27 December 2022, a rep for the late musician has confirmed the development but has not yet revealed the details about his death.

Popularly called ‘Jo’, the Jamaican-born artist’s sudden demise has left many shocked. Many public figures also voiced their tributes to him.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.”

In a series of tweets, he shared his prayers for the family and friends of Joseph.