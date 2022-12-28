Legendary musician Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31 due to asthma-related conditions
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Twitter and wrote, 'I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.'
In a shocking piece of news for music lovers, famed Reggae artist, Joseph ‘Mersa’ Marley, the grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley suddenly died at the age of 31 on Tuesday. As per media reports, the musician of Jamaican-American heritage was found in an unresponsive state inside his vehicle and reportedly passed away due to asthma-related conditions. Though the specifics surrounding the cause of his death are still unclear. As per a report published in Rolling Stone on 27 December 2022, a rep for the late musician has confirmed the development but has not yet revealed the details about his death.
Popularly called ‘Jo’, the Jamaican-born artist’s sudden demise has left many shocked. Many public figures also voiced their tributes to him.
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.”
In a series of tweets, he shared his prayers for the family and friends of Joseph.
This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time.
Repost/video credit @Babsy_grange :
I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died. pic.twitter.com/OsXQKYOKEi
— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) December 28, 2022
Another Jamaica politician Oliva Grange also shared her condolences. Sharing an old video of Joseph performing on stage, she wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died. We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May.”
I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.
We were graced by Joseph,whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May. pic.twitter.com/6DyHkYcNsI
— Hon.Olivia Grange (@Babsy_grange) December 27, 2022
While his sudden demise has raised several speculations about the possibilities, the late musician has now left behind his wife, daughter, and his sister, who is also a musician.
Who is Joseph Mersa Marley?
Born on 12 March 1991 to Stephen Marley, Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley was a renowned Jamaican reggae artist. His grandfather was none other than the legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. He made his debut in 2014 with an EP “Comfortable” and then also appeared on a Grammy-winning album ‘Strictly Roots’ by Morgan Heritage.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Top Notch | Tejal Mathur: 'I look for permanence every time I build'
Tejal Mathur on creating ‘environmentally relevant” spaces.
Jane Fonda: 'I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo'
In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, the 84-year-old actor said she feels "blessed" and thanked her fans as well as well-wishers for their continuous support.
LIVING ART | How reputed artist Ganesh Haloi etched his name as one of the leading painters in the realm of abstract art
Well-known abstract artist Ganesh Haloi enters his eighty-sixth year with a solo show of hundred works in Mumbai.