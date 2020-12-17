Legal notice sent to MX Player show Pati, Patni aur Panga for transphobic and defamatory content

The legal notice against Pati, Patni aur Panga, states that the show and its trailer ‘perpetuate and propagate social stigma, stereotypes and humiliations faced by queer and transgender persons.’

A cease and desist notice was sent to to MX player that will soon air Pati, Patni aur Panga, as well as the Times Group, objecting to the show's content. The Trans Equality Society filed the petition stating that the romantic comedy series has "transphobic, misogynistic, defamatory and malicious content about members of the transgender community."

The notice demands that the show not be aired on MX player, and its trailer and all online content associated with it be withdrawn. In addition to this, the notice also demands an unconditional apology to be printed on the first page of every Times Group "everyday for one month."

Pati, Patni aur Panga, starring Naveen Kasturia and Adah Sharma in the lead, perpetuates and propagates stereotypes and stigmas faced by transgender and queer persons. The notice has also listed down specific sequences that it finds objectionable in both the trailer and the show.

Failure to go ahead with notice's demands, a criminal proceeding will be undertaken.

Here is the notice

Hello everyone, a legal notice has been sent regarding the show "Pati, Patni Aur Panga" stating that it is transphobic & defamatory. Link here:https://t.co/idsyZIG6t4 — கண்மணி (@kanmanisays) December 17, 2020

Following the release of its trailer, the show received flak on social media with many users dubbing the show as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'.

Written and directed by Abir Sengupta, the 6-episode series revolves around Romanchak (Kasturia) whose world comes crashing down when he discovers a secret about his wife, Shivani (Sharma). The trailer reveals Shivani as a transwoman whose past clouds Romanchak's judgement and eventually begins initiating divorce proceedings against her.

Pati Patni Aur Panga trailer was criticised for its 'problematic perspective' on trans experiences and presenting them for 'comic relief'.

The show released on MX Player on 11 December.