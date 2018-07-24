Legal dispute over script of Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti settled as IFTDA rules in favour of producers

The legal dispute over the script of the upcoming film, Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, has been settled by the Indian Film and Television Director’s Association (IFTDA), who ruled the matter in favour of producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Director Manish Gupta had sent a legal notice to the father-son producer duo for the wrongful termination of his contract and claimed ownership rights to the script. However, the IFDA ruling stated: “It has been proved beyond any doubt that the agreements of director/writer Manish Gupta with producer (Mangats’) Panorama Studios for film Section 375 and his complaint were contradictory and he simply wanted to harass the producer when he had been paid as per agreements and therefore committed a breach of terms of the agreement.”

The story of Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti revolves around a rape case that is so ambiguous in nature that the judges are unable to decide whether the incident was a rape or was it merely consensual sex. In the film, the accused's defense lawyer, played by Akshaye Khanna, and the public prosecutor, played by Richa Chadha, lock horns in a court, each producing irrefutable evidence about their own client's innocence and the guilt of the other party, thereby leaving the judges puzzled about the truth.

Abhishek Pathak told Mumbai Mirror that Gupta had signed an agreement with the producers giving them the ownership rights to the script. When the film began its pre-production, Gupta started to misbehave with the team, especially the female staff. Therefore, his contract was terminated which riled him up even more as he began threatening even Akshaye and Richa before approaching IFTDA.

