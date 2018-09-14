LeBron James, Elizabeth Banks reportedly team up to produce NBC's basketball-themed drama series Hoops

American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is all set to team up with Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks to executive produce a drama series titled Hoops, which is currently in development at NBC, Variety reported.

The one-hour series will revolve around Stevie Decker, who, after years on the road as both a player and coach in the WNBA, jumps at the opportunity to return to her alma mater to become the first female head coach of a men’s college basketball team. Her decision is complicated by tthe fact that decker got embroiled in a sex scandal with her mentor, a legendary former coach.

The basketball-themed show, penned by Jennifer Cecil, has been given a project a script commitment with a penalty attached by the network. Along with James and Banks, Cecil will also be executive producing Hoops.

Apart from Hoops, NBC also recently gave a script commitment plus penalty to Brotherly Love, a single-camera comedy from 2018 (National Basketball Association) NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, James and his SpringHill Entertainment as well as writer Kourtney Kang.

On the other hand, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions also has a put pilot to an untitled cop-drama from writer-producer Nkechi Carrollat.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 18:04 PM