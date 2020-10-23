Leaving Neverland accuser's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's corporations dismissed in LA court

The LA court judge says the accuser's lawsuit had not demonstrated that he had a relationship with the corporations that would have required them to protect him from Michael Jackson.

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit of one of two men who alleged that Michael Jackson abused them as boys in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A Young on 20 October found that the accuser could not sue the two corporations Jackson owned that are named as defendants in the lawsuit, MJJ Productions Inc., and MJJ Ventures Inc.

Young said the accuser's lawsuit had not demonstrated that he had a relationship with the corporations that would have required them to protect him from Jackson.

“We are pleased that the court dismissed the accuser's case by ruling that he had no grounds to pursue such a lawsuit,” Jackson estate attorneys Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement.

An email seeking comment from the accuser's attorney was not immediately returned.

It’s the second time his case, filed in 2013, has been thrown out. A judge dismissed it in 2017, but an appeals court revived it early this year after California Gov Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse longer to file lawsuits.

The similar lawsuit of his fellow accuser and Leaving Neverland subject, which was also revived by the appeals court, remains alive.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that he abused either of the boys, and it is suing HBO over Leaving Neverland.