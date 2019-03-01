You are here:

Least of These, starring Sharman Joshi, Stephen Baldwin, to release in India on 29 March

Mar 01, 2019 15:37:39 IST

PVR Pictures is bringing the Least of These, starring Sharman Joshi and Stephen Baldwin, to Indian cinemas on 29 March.

Directed by Aneesh Daniel, the film tells the very sensitive and poignant story of Graham Staines, an Australian Christian missionary who, along with his two young sons, was torched to death by Hindu fundamentalists in 1999 based on rumours that he carried out forced conversions. Staines met the unexpected fate in India while serving the leper population.

Baldwin, who starred in the Academy Award-winning The Usual Suspects and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, portrays Staines and is also one of the producers for the film. Shari Rigby plays the role of Gladys Staines, his wife. Bollywood actor  Joshi, plays the role of Manav Banerjee, a young journalist who wants to uncover the alleged forceful conversions conducted by Staines.

The film was released in the US on 1 February to mark 20 years since Staines' death. According to trade analysts, Lead of These earned Rs 4.31 crore across the North American box office.

