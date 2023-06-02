Back in January, during the promotions of her film Kuttey, actor Radhika Madan was asked about transitioning from television to films, and she said the medium of TV comprise of long working hours with barely any scope of creativity. Her comment irked a lot of actors from the medium and even Ektaa Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, she gave a different take on the same and what the medium means to her. She said, “I have learnt everything from television. What you can learn on TV, you can’t learn anywhere else.”

On switching from television to films

When I was transitioning from TV to film, there was no work, nothing. By God’s grace my show was a hit and leaving it at that peak was really risky and that too for a dream that I didn’t know was going to work out or not. I had to start from scratch. But I had to take that leap of faith. A lot of people were telling me that nothing is going to work out, you should stay back and work here for 2-3 more years.

On facing criticism for her statement on television industry

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Madan clarified, “I will speak my truth always. I don’t know, it might be different than yours and I won’t judge your truth. And that is what I believe in, that is what I live by and that is what has taken me ahead in life. Till the time I don’t have any malice in my heart, I’ll be okay and that is what I want to live by.”

