Leaked photos from Thor: Love and Thunder set tease Christian Bale's new look for Marvel film
Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor Love And Thunder.
Actor Christian Bale will soon be seen playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale, who is known for undergoing dramatic body transformations for his characters, will look totally different in his upcoming movie. His pictures from the set are going viral on social media in which he’s seen in a slimmed-down look and a shaved head leaving his fans excited.
Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in production in Australia, is scheduled to release on 11 February, 2022.
Check out the pictures here
#ChristianBale #ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr pic.twitter.com/zrPlBAIQ55
— Dani @GeekZoneGZ (@TheGeek_Zone) April 18, 2021
Gorr the God Butcher is an intriguing Marvel supervillain, who is the nemesis of Thor in the 2022 film. In the comics, the supervillain grew up on an unnamed and barren planet. After his family died due to starvation and an earthquake, Gorr lost his belief in gods and promised to kill them all. He is totally a new character in the Marvel canon.
Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor film, is being directed by Taika Waititi. The script was written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, while actors like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are also a part of the movie. Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too.
Bale, who is no stranger to comic-book films, has earlier worked with Christopher Nolan in the Dark Knight trilogy. He was also highly appreciated for movies like American Hustle, Henry V, Mandolin, and Exodus: Gods and Kings.
also read
Pakistani band Strings going separate ways calls for cross-border creative freedom, a rarity in sub continental music today
The bodily departure of Strings from the world stage is not an occasion to mourn the demise of their music, but fondly yearn for the age of free collaboration and creative freedom they once stood for.
Kunal Kamra, family test positive for COVID-19, comedian shares update on Twitter
“Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful,” added Kunal Kamra, who is in home quarantine after testing positive for #coronavirus
Netflix releases trailer of Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist; documentary to release on 17 April
Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will premiere on Netflix on 17 April and will be available on the platform for a month till 17 May