Leaked photos from Thor: Love and Thunder set tease Christian Bale's new look for Marvel film

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor Love And Thunder.

Actor Christian Bale will soon be seen playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale, who is known for undergoing dramatic body transformations for his characters, will look totally different in his upcoming movie. His pictures from the set are going viral on social media in which he’s seen in a slimmed-down look and a shaved head leaving his fans excited.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in production in Australia, is scheduled to release on 11 February, 2022.

Check out the pictures here

Gorr the God Butcher is an intriguing Marvel supervillain, who is the nemesis of Thor in the 2022 film. In the comics, the supervillain grew up on an unnamed and barren planet. After his family died due to starvation and an earthquake, Gorr lost his belief in gods and promised to kill them all. He is totally a new character in the Marvel canon.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor film, is being directed by Taika Waititi. The script was written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, while actors like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are also a part of the movie. Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too.

Bale, who is no stranger to comic-book films, has earlier worked with Christopher Nolan in the Dark Knight trilogy. He was also highly appreciated for movies like American Hustle, Henry V, Mandolin, and Exodus: Gods and Kings.