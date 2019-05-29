Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz passes away at the age of 28 in plane crash on his way to Brazil

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz, 28, passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday. The singer was travelling to meet his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros for her birthday party in Brazil, when the plane he was a passenger on, crashed.

The military police confirmed the news to the local media that Diniz, as well as pilots Linaldo Xavier and Abraão Farias who were onboard perished in the accident, according to People.

He last performed in a concert at Feira de Santana, Brazil, over the weekend which he also posted on Instagram and wrote, "Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy, thank you for the kindness guys. A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time, God willing."

Diniz, known for his 2016 hit 'Paraquedas,' had released new single 'Jenifer' last fall, quickly racking up YouTube views.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 14:53:16 IST

