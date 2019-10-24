Late Night host Seth Meyers makes digital debut with Netflix stand-up special Lobby Baby, unveils trailer

Late Night host Seth Meyers has announced his first stand-up special for Netflix, titled Lobby Baby. The special will premiere on 5 November, the streamer has announced.

Meyers took to Twitter to share a hilarious trailer of Lobby Baby, where instead of showing clips from the show, the trailer shot in a ridiculous TV commercial format.

Check out the trailer here

Here is the official description of his stand-up special, quoted by The Wrap, "Late Night host, Seth Meyers, steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby… in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday."

The comedian, best known for his stint as the late show host on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, was initially a cast member and head writer for NBC's Saturday Night Live (from 2001 to 2014), and hosted the news parody segment, 'Weekend Update.' He succeeded Jimmy Fallon as the new late-night host in 2014, when Fallon became the host of The Tonight Show.

He also hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2018. In September 2013, Meyers got married to his girlfriend of five years, attorney Alexi Ashe. They have two children, three-year-old Ashe Olsen Meyers, and one-year-old Axel Strahl Meyers.

Check out his pictures with his family here

This is the best of 100 pictures we have tried to take today and let’s be honest, it’s not great. But being a dad is! #happyfathersday

A post shared by @ sethmeyers on Jun 16, 2019 at 10:50am PDT

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:18:41 IST