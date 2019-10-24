You are here:

Late Night host Seth Meyers makes digital debut with Netflix stand-up special Lobby Baby, unveils trailer

FP Staff

Oct 24, 2019 11:14:34 IST

Late Night host Seth Meyers has announced his first stand-up special for Netflix, titled Lobby Baby. The special will premiere on 5 November, the streamer has announced.

Meyers took to Twitter to share a hilarious trailer of Lobby Baby, where instead of showing clips from the show, the trailer shot in a ridiculous TV commercial format.

Check out the trailer here

Here is the official description of his stand-up special, quoted by The Wrap, "Late Night host, Seth Meyers, steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby… in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday."

The comedian, best known for his stint as the late  show host on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, was initially a cast member and head writer for NBC's Saturday Night Live (from 2001 to 2014), and hosted the news parody segment, 'Weekend Update.' He succeeded Jimmy Fallon as the new late-night host in 2014, when Fallon became the host of The Tonight Show.

He also hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2018. In September 2013, Meyers got married to his girlfriend of five years, attorney Alexi Ashe. They have two children, three-year-old Ashe Olsen Meyers, and one-year-old Axel Strahl Meyers.

Check out his pictures with his family here

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did he rock the fair? Yes. Did he hit a wall? Yes. A post shared by @ sethmeyers on

View this post on Instagram

This is the best of 100 pictures we have tried to take today and let’s be honest, it’s not great. But being a dad is! #happyfathersday

A post shared by @ sethmeyers on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Incredible night at the @therealdvf awards with the real @alexi. Forever count myself lucky to to be her plus one A post shared by @ sethmeyers on

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:18:41 IST

