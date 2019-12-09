You are here:

Late Mangeshkar returns home after month-long hospital stay, confirms she was being treated for pneumonia

After being admitted in the hospital for close to 28 days, Lata Mangeshkar was discharged on 8 December (Sunday). The veteran singer was diagnosed with pneumonia for which she was seeking treatment in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

After reaching home, Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share an update of her health with her fans and followers. Terming her doctors her "guardian angels" the 90-year-old veteran singer extended her gratitude towards the doctors of the hospital and her well-wishers.

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

The 90-year-old playback singer was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues and was later diagnosed as Pneumonia.

Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara.

The veteran singer recorded her latest song this year - 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', which was released on 30 March as a tribute to the Indian Army.

In October, the singer joined the photo and video sharing app Instagram and garnered over 46,000 followers within a few minutes.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

