Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again and she is now critical, as per a statement by her doctor.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier last month, after testing positive for COVID-19, is still in the ICU and on a ventilator, reported news agency ANI.

She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on 30 January, reports NDTV.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye', 'Pyar kiya to darna kya', 'Neela asman so gaya', and 'Tere liye', among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.