Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Narendra Modi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Deshmukh wish the singer

Also known as the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

India's most iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 91st birthday today. Born in 1929, she is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 with songs in Marathi. Her first Hindi song was 'Paa Lagoon Kar Jori' for Vasant Joglekar's movie Aap Ki Seva Mein in 1946. Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Mangeshkar her first major break with the song 'Dil Mera Toda' in Majboor and after that there was no looking back for Lata didi, as she is fondly called.

Also known as the 'Nightingale of India', she has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many other accolades. Mangeshkar is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

On the singer's birthday, a number of politicians and celebrities extended their wishes on social media.

Here is a look at their birthday wishes

A legendary singer whose voice echoes in million hearts. Wishing @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/p4k0Y5Yvc3 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 28, 2020

Happy birthday to the living legend and our respected the God of Bollywood music @mangeshkarlata 🙏🙏🙏🙏... pic.twitter.com/Klczwk2XWK — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 28, 2020

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

स्वर, संस्कार और सादगी की अद्भुत संगम आदरणीय @mangeshkarlata दीदी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ। आपने संगीत की उच्चतम परंपराओं एवं मूल्यों को स्थापित कर अपनी मधुर वाणी से दुनिया भर में मिठास भरी है। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हो ऐसी ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2020

Heartiest felicitations to the legendary Queen of Melody, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata Ji on her birthday. May she continue to enthral legions of her fans across the world for many more years to come. May God grant her good health & long life.

Wishing her a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/ZCAdUPyNjr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 28, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @mangeshkarlata ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 28, 2020

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020