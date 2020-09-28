Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Narendra Modi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Deshmukh wish the singer

Also known as the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

FP Trending September 28, 2020 13:19:31 IST
Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Narendra Modi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Deshmukh wish the singer

India's most iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 91st birthday today. Born in 1929, she is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 with songs in Marathi. Her first Hindi song was 'Paa Lagoon Kar Jori' for Vasant Joglekar's movie Aap Ki Seva Mein in 1946. Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Mangeshkar her first major break with the song 'Dil Mera Toda' in Majboor and after that there was no looking back for Lata didi, as she is fondly called.

Also known as the 'Nightingale of India', she has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many other accolades. Mangeshkar is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

On the singer's birthday, a number of politicians and celebrities extended their wishes on social media.

Here is a look at their birthday wishes

Updated Date: September 28, 2020 13:19:31 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Durga Puja 2020: 'Ma Ashchey'; from Modi to Mamata, politicos and celebs extend wishes on Mahalaya
India

Durga Puja 2020: 'Ma Ashchey'; from Modi to Mamata, politicos and celebs extend wishes on Mahalaya

For those who worship Durga, Mahalaya rings in the festive flavour. Although this year, Durga Puja is still a month away, eminent personalities have extended regards and greetings on Mahalaya via Twitter

Bombay HC to resume hearing on Kangana Ranaut vs BMC case on 25 September
Entertainment

Bombay HC to resume hearing on Kangana Ranaut vs BMC case on 25 September

Bombay HC allowed Sanjay Raut to file his affidavit before his turn to address the court arrives, after the Shiv Sena leader's lawyer requested for more time since Raut is currently in Delhi for the Parliament Monsoon session.

Kangana Ranaut terms Anushka Sharma's statement on Sunil Gavaskar 'selective feminism'
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut terms Anushka Sharma's statement on Sunil Gavaskar 'selective feminism'

While Kangana Ranaut said that she condemns Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks, she added that his statement did not have a sexist connotation