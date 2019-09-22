You are here:

Lata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena; book follows singer's journey from struggles to success

Press Trust of India

Sep 22, 2019 17:42:42 IST

On her 90th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be releasing the Hindi translation of her sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar's memoir.

The book, titled Didi Aur Main, will be released by Lata on 29 September, a day after her birthday, at her residence here.

Lata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena; book follows singers journey from struggles to success

Lata Mangeshkar. Image from Twitter

The memoir is a translation of Marathi book Mothi Tichi Saavli, which released last year.

It traverses Meena Mangeshkar's journey from Lata's struggles to her raging success. It is replete with first-hand information and anecdotes from the legendary singer's 70-year-long musical career.

"The book ('Didi Aur Main') is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bittersweet memories of the Mangeshkar family," said Meena Mangeshkar said in a statement.

The memoir also features candid pictures of the Mangeshkar family and a foreword by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 17:42:42 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Didi Aur Main , Lata Mangeshkar , Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar , Shareworthy

also see

Asha Bhosle gets signed note from Justin Trudeau on 86th birthday; singer thanks Canada PM for 'acknowledging her presence'

Asha Bhosle gets signed note from Justin Trudeau on 86th birthday; singer thanks Canada PM for 'acknowledging her presence'

Gumnaami trailer: Srijit Mukherji's film raises questions about the disappearance of Subhash Chandra Bose

Gumnaami trailer: Srijit Mukherji's film raises questions about the disappearance of Subhash Chandra Bose

Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best

Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best