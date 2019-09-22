You are here:

Lata Mangeshkar to release memoir penned by sister Meena; book follows singer's journey from struggles to success

On her 90th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be releasing the Hindi translation of her sister Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar's memoir.

The book, titled Didi Aur Main, will be released by Lata on 29 September, a day after her birthday, at her residence here.

The memoir is a translation of Marathi book Mothi Tichi Saavli, which released last year.

It traverses Meena Mangeshkar's journey from Lata's struggles to her raging success. It is replete with first-hand information and anecdotes from the legendary singer's 70-year-long musical career.

"The book ('Didi Aur Main') is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bittersweet memories of the Mangeshkar family," said Meena Mangeshkar said in a statement.

The memoir also features candid pictures of the Mangeshkar family and a foreword by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 17:42:42 IST