You are here:

Lata Mangeshkar pledges to donate Rs 1 crore to Indian soldiers in wake of Pulwama terror attack

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 13:57:30 IST

In the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attacks, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to support the Indian Army. The amount will be handed over to the jawans on the occasion of her late father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar's death anniversary on  24 April, reports Mumbai Mirror. Additionally, the Dinanath Mangeshkar Pratisthan will also be donating Rs 5 lakhs to the army.

Lata Mangeshkar. Image from Twitter

Lata Mangeshkar. Image from Twitter

In a statement to the publication, the singer said that she has urged her fans to help jawans. “Earlier on the occasion of my birthday, I had appealed to people that instead of sending me bouquets, gifts, spend that money for jawans. People positively reacted to my appeal. Today too, I am making that appeal, but before that we are extending the help as a gesture of gratitude,” the daily quoted her as saying.

Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dijit Dosanjh, also contributed to the families of soldiers who died in the attack.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 13:57:30 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Akshay Kumar , Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Diljit Dosanjh , Kashmir , Lata Mangeshkar , Pulwama attack , Pulwama terror attack , Salman Khan , Shareworthy , TunbeIn , Tune In

also see

Pulwama terror attack: Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar donate to families of CRPF victims

Pulwama terror attack: Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar donate to families of CRPF victims

Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan, Twitter asks makers to spare India the horror as well

Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan, Twitter asks makers to spare India the horror as well

Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF soldiers

Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF soldiers