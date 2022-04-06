Lata Mangeshkar never craved for awards, recognition or global acknowledgement

My initial dismay at civilization’s most gifted artiste—that is how I view Lata Mangeshkar and that’s how most Indians also see her—not being included in the ‘In Memoriam’ sections of the Oscars and now the Grammys, gave way to a feeling of great amusement.

If an art gallery fails to acknowledge Van Gough, should he feel insulted? The vital link in this annoying cultural lacuna is the artiste’s true merit and its recognition. The world knows Priyanka Chopra Jonas better than Lata Mangeshkar. But that doesn’t make Lata less of an artiste. If she was here with us today, would have laughed heartily at us Latabhakts fuming at her exclusion on an international platform.

I have had long conversations about recognition with Lata, and she was not enamoured of it. This is not to say that she was disdainful about awards. But she was certainly not into lining up her shelves with trophies. In 1970 she bowed out the Filmfare awards, after having received it four times already. When I asked her about this voluntary retirement from the awards race she said, “It is important for new talent to get an opportunity, Agar main rahungi awards mein toh ubharte hue singers nahin aage aa payenge (If I remain in the awards race upcoming talent won’t be recognized.”

Her most revealing comments were on posterity. “Would my songs be heard by the generations that have grown up on international music? I am not too sure. For your generation, Rafi Saab, Kishoreda, Mukesh Bhaiyya, Asha and I are the sum-total of musical experience. But today’s youngsters are exposed to world music. I don’t think they would connect with our music and voices as strongly as you.”

Lata never thought of going international. “Mere liye mera desh , mere log meri dunia hai.Main issi mein khush hoon (for me my country, my people are my world. I am content with this. My sister, Asha Bhosle is global in her outlook. She sings in many kinds of Western styles and has also collaborated with foreign musicians. I don’t have the temperament or aptitude for it.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

