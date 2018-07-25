Lashtam Pashtam trailer: Late actor Om Puri's last complete film is a story about friendship without borders

The title of Om Puri's last complete film, Lashtam Pashtam, may sound odd and like a tongue twister, but it is a film about bonds that can transcend man-made boundaries and animosity between two countries.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the story is based in Dubai and revolves around two men (Samar Vermani and Vibhav Roy), an Indian and Pakistani who befriend each other because they are doubles partners in tennis. The trailer shows that their friendship is strong until the rivalries between their home countries become a cause of hindrance. Puri stars as a helpful Pakistani taxi driver, who flouts all rules and regulations to make the two friends meet.

Lashtam Pashtam has been directed by Manav Bhalla and stars National Award winner Dolly Ahluwalia, Tisca Chopra, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Ishita Dutta and Feryna Wazheir.

Talking about his first directorial venture with DNA, Bhalla said, "Lashtam Pashtam is a film that celebrates universal brotherhood. We were blessed to have a talented cast led by the legendary Om Puriji, who not only gave his best to the film but also believed in its theme. The movie highlights the values that Omji held very dear — as a human being and as an actor — peace and harmony, and is aptly set to release this Independence Day weekend. I will forever cherish having worked with Omji on (probably) his last film and my first."

The film is expected to release in theatres on 10 August.

Watch the trailer here:

