Larry King passes away: Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis tweet condolences for veteran talk show host

'It was always a treat to sit at your table and hear your stories,' Oprah Winfrey wrote for Larry King in her tribute message.

Celebrities and interview subjects, from Bill Clinton to Oprah Winfrey, are mourning the death of Larry King. His broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

On social media, King was remembered by a number of figures and fans, including singers Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler, entertainer 50 Cent and actors Reese Witherspoon, George Takei and Albert Brooks.

So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man... Sending love to his family & all of his many fans. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 23, 2021

It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King. pic.twitter.com/O66uEXeJE4 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 23, 2021

I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Q28Xy4F91W — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 23, 2021

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021

When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King's overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him "Bethesda, Maryland you're on the air..." — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well 💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

“It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply,” singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice,” Bravo TV Producer and Executive Andy Cohen wrote on Twitter.

“Larry King was my @CNN colleague and good friend. He was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him. He was a real mensch. My Deepest Condolences to his loving family. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted.

“I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer - sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all-around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the baseball team tweeted.

“I’ve had the honor of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I’ll miss him. Professionally, we’ll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend,” Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, wrote on Twitter.

“My friend Larry King has died,” news commentator Keith Olbermann wrote on Twitter. “It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him.”

“I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King,” TV personality Ryan Seacrest tweeted.

“R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him,” entertainer 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now,” actor George Takei tweeted.