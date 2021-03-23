Lara Dutta walks the ramp as showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week

Sanjukta Dutta describes her new collection Shukoolaa as 'an expression of peace and purity.'

Designer Sanjukta Dutta, who is known for designing the Mekehla Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection Shukoolaa at Lakme Fashion Week on 21 March.

Lara Dutta walked the ramp as the show-stopper in Dutta's show.

“I am so ecstatic to showcase my newest expression Shukoolaa as my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, here today. It is an amazing platform with all the great designers showcasing their creations. It's always an honour and a challenge to showcase with such big names,” shared Dutta. She further added, “It’s lovely to work with the beautiful Lara Dutta for Lakme Fashion Week. My new collection is an expression of peace and purity as the name Shukoolaa means white and bright. Thus the colour palette for this collection was all about serenity and finding shades which go with the theme.”

“It is such a wonderful event and Sanjukta's new collection Shukoolaa stood out very differently in terms of concept and colours. Shukoolaa as a concept was quite intriguing and had such a unique yet soothing palette that it spoke a story beyond the fabric. The dress had a powerful yet serene aura to it,” shared Dutta.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)