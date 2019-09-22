You are here:

Lara Dutta shares throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza from their international beauty pageant days

Lara Dutta, in her latest Instagram entry, shared an almost 20-year-old photograph from her pageant days. The still shows her with fellow beauty pageant contestants Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. All three represented India at international beauty pageants and even won a variety of titles.

In her post, Lara reveals that she posted the throwback picture a while ago and someone gave it a then-and-now twist, by adding relatively recent photographs of all three actresses.

Check out the post here

Priyanka and Dia also replied to the post. Priyanka wrote, “I admired u then and I admire u even now!"

Lara was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000; Dia bagged the Miss Asia Pacific title; and Priyanka won the Miss World trophy. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta co-starred in the 2003 film Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar. They even worked together in the 2011 film Don 2, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. Also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Dia Mirza was last seen in the web series Kaafir.

