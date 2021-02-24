Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar to star in Hindi adaptation of Hulu series Casual for Lionsgate Play's first Indian Original
Kunal Kohli will helm the Casual adaptation at Lionsgate Play.
The global streaming platform STARZ, which launched its Lionsgate Play direct-to-consumer OTT app in India last year, is partnering with Lionsgate Television (LGTV) on its first Indian original series, a remake of LGTV’s critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated hit series Casual.
The series will be directed by Kunal Kohli, best known for Bollywood films such as Hum Tum and Fanaa, and will star Lara Dutta (Housefull, Don 2) and Prateik Babbar (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na).
The original series, which ran on Hulu from 2015-18, followed a dysfunctional family with a bachelor brother (Tommy Dewey) and his newly divorced sister (Michaela Watkins). Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while living under one roof again and raising a teenager (Tara Lynne Barr), writes Deadline.
“Lionsgate Play continues to gain momentum in India, proving to be a strong driver of Starz’s international growth,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Partnering with Lionsgate Television to kick off our first original series tailored for the Indian and South Asian market is the next step in curating our offering for our subscriber base who resonates with our bold, unique and defining series that make up our ‘Best of Global SVOD’ content strategy.”
“Lionsgate is committed to bring the best and most exciting premium content to India and other South Asian countries,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia. “We’re excited to launch our first line-up of original series with a great slate of accomplished writers, directors and actors as we continue to broaden and diversify our strong and exceptionally well-curated content offering.”
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram
Neeti Mohan shared a series of pictures with her husband, Nihaar Pandya, to reveal the news.
Paris Hilton announces engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum on her 40th birthday
“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” Paris Hilton says in her engagement post to Carter Reum, whom she has been dating since 2019.
Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, faces charges of leaving scene, tampering with evidence
The 70-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj stopped briefly to ask the injured man if he was okay but didn’t call for help, police said.