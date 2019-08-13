Lana Del Rey's cover of Season of the Witch; Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer: New music this week

Besides Bon Iver's new album i,i and Snow Patrol's Reworked EP1 marking the 25th anniversary, here are some more new tunes to check out.

Alessia Cara - 'Rooting for You'

'Rooting for You' is the second single from Alessia Cara's new album This Summer, out on 6 September. With just a guitar accompanying her in the beginning and later joined by some synth and drum action, she sings about a summer romance gone sour.

Lana Del Rey - 'Season of the Witch'

Covers rarely hit the spot, but Lana Del Rey sounds top notch in this eerie, hypnotic one of Donovan's 1966 'Season of the Witch.' The song is a part of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Phantogram - 'Mister Impossible'

After Three in 2016, Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel of Phantogram released a single 'Into Happiness' in May, followed by the recent 'Mister Impossible'. The new song is a synthesis of pop and electronic sounds, accompanied by a lyric video, directed by Rory Dewar.

Cautious Clay - 'Swim Home'

Co-written and co-produced with John Mayer, Cautious Clay's 'Swim Home' made its way to the upcoming season of Netflix's teen drama 13 Reasons Why. "Swim home/Without a phone /Then say you love me/ Kamikaze," he sings in the emotional, R&B laden track. In an interview with Flaunt, Clay spoke about the creative collaboration, saying that it was Mayer who suggested using the word "kamikaze" in the lyrics.

Yebba - 'Where Do You Go'

Yebba Smith, who features in Mark Ronson's Late Night Feelings and Ed Sheeran's underwhelming No.6 Collaborations Project, now has a solo song 'Where Do You Go'. In the song, which she wrote for her mother, who passed away from suicide, Yebba asks over a sparse melodic arrangement, "Where do you go when you go?/What do you take of your weary soul?/Oh, where do you go when you go?/Oh, I just wanna know."

Lana Del Rey - 'Looking for America'

Del Rey has also released a grim track 'Looking for America' in response to multiple mass shootings in the country. The singer takes a road trip from San Fransicso to New York City over the course of the song. She reflects on how there was a time when parents were only concerned about their children coming home safe after dark and not getting attacked in their own school.

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Hot Girl Summer'

Megan Thee Stallion, who coined the term 'Hot Girl Summer' (and even filed to trademark it), raps her way through this anthem with Nicki Minaj and the king of smooth hooks, Ty Dolla $ign. Sampling City Girls 2018 hit 'Act Up', Megan and Nicki go from bragging about their career, Megan's ongoing college degree and her attempt at a vegan lifestyle.

Pixies - 'Catfish Kate'

From Pixies seventh album Beneath the Eyrie, available from 13 September, comes 'Catfish Kate'. Frontman Black Francis' in his gravelly voice paints a surreal picture: "Here in the valley that we all know a river bend that’s deep and slow/ Where every creature drinks their fill and other creatures take their kill/ Now Kate went to catch a fish to put inside her favourite dish/ A catfish grabbed her by the head and took her to his house instead."

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 16:17:15 IST