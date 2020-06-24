Lana Condor, Noah Centineo reunite to help raise money for organisations fighting racism

The star pair of To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise, Lana Condor, and Noah Centineo, are coming together to help raise money for organisations fighting social injustice — racism.

According to People magazine, the duo recently announced their initiative to host a live stream table read on YouTube to raise money for the good cause. On Tuesday, both the actors joined on Instagram live to provide more details of the programme.

The virtual charity event is set to take place on 30 June, wherein, fans can tune into YouTube to watch the pair read scenes from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, and a scene from the yet-to-be-released third film.

The event is being put on by Centineo's philanthropy, Favored Nations, which he started earlier this year with his friend Josh Heller.

Through the event, their goal is to hit at least 5,000 donations for a campaign supporting several organisations fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change, and more.

In addition to the table read, the event will feature a question and answer round with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and appearances from other activists and artists leading the movement to combat systemic racism.

The 23-year old actor also echoed Centineo's sentiments and praised his work to organise the event during their Instagram Live chat.

"It is a cause that I fully and wholeheartedly believe in. Just seeing how motivated and inspired you've been and how tenacious you've been to make this work ... has been really awesome and inspiring," People magazine quoted Condor as saying.

Centineo and Lana Condor are widely loved by the movie enthusiasts for their role as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, a lovely romantic couple, in the Netflix film franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Here is Condor's about the fundraising effort

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 16:38:50 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.