Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kickstarts with Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp as showstoppers

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 fashion extravaganza kick-started in Mumbai on Tuesday with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor as showstoppers.

Vicky looked dashing and dapper in a Kunal Rawal creation that comprised an asymmetric hemline, black, heavily textured, buttonless, sherwani, over a black and white colour blocked chevron inset kurta and fitted pants.

Janhvi looked gorgeous in a fully embroidered tulle gown dreamt up by Rahul Mishra as she gracefully glided around the serpentine catwalk.

The opening show celebrated 20 years of the esteemed fashion platform with 30 Gen Next alumni of the fashion week and was presented by the Reliance Trends fashion line.

Lakme Fashion Week in 2006 endeavoured the Gen Next program which over the course of the time has encouraged premier talents in the field of design and has mentored nearly 200 participants into world-class brands.

At the fashion show, 30 designers reinvented their popular iconic looks from their debut collections and presented them in a contemporary style.

While the ranges of haute couture for women were glittery and heavily embellished, men's wear had the concept of layering at the focal point.

"The Gen Next program is one of the key pillars of Lakme Fashion Week. So, it's great that we have designers discovered from this platform coming together at the opening show to make the celebration of 20 years of LFW even more special," said Head of Innovations at Lakme, Ashwath Swaminathan.

The showcase will also lead an exclusive Lakme Fashion Week 20-year celebration collection available in Trends stores across the country and online shopping platform AJIO.com.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 10:48:39 IST