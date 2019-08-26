Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp in black Gauri and Nainika gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at the last day of Winter/Fall edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The actress walked the ramp in a black off shoulder satin gown, layered with silk tulle, at the event held on 25 August (Sunday) in Mumbai. Her hair was slicked back and she wore a burgundy lipstick. According to Mid-Day, the collection called #FreeYourLips, aimed to promote freedom of expression.

Here is Kareena at the finale night of the coveted fashion event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp for fashion designers Nainika and Gauri at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in Mumbai #KareenaKapoorKhan #FashionWeek #LakmeFashionWeek #fashion #LakmeFashionWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/iMDEi1Agkm — UiTV Connect (@UiTV_Connect) August 26, 2019

"There is a sense of lightness in the fabrics that we are using, the whole philosophy behind the lipsticks, the matte lipsticks are very lightweight, we got the lightness and freedom to the line with a sense of women empowerment and edginess is well," Gauri and Nainika had told Press Trust of India. The designers also shared a photo of the actress posing in the same dress on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif had opened the fashion week on 20 August and had walked for designer Manish Malhotra in a black lehenga with gold embroidery. Manish showcased his collection Maahrumysha, "a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture."

