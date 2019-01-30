Lakmé Fashion Week 2019: Karan Johar, Tabu walk the ramp as Gaurav Gupta's showstoppers for opening ceremony

Mumbai: It was a magical blend of glamour and drama as celebrity favourite designer Gaurav Gupta opened the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 edition with Bollywood stars Tabu and Karan Johar walking the ramp for him.

The opening show, which took place at the Royal Opera House on Tuesday, was a comeback for Gaurav to the Mumbai runway after four years and the designer made every bit of it memorable by not only focusing on his clothes but also the presentation.

Titled, The (Un)folding, the collection was dominated by Gaurav's signature gravity-defying pattern making and the designer also brought that element to the show through a collaboration with his close friend, poetess Navkirat Sodhi, who recited her original poetry suspended in the air, dressed in a 20 feet gown, as models sashayed down the ramp.

Tabu was the show opener and she looked resplendent in a powder blue coloured gown with intricate chikankari on it, while Karan turned the showstopper dressed in black shirt and bottoms, topped with red blazer having heavy silver and black embellishments on the shoulder.

Tabu is the most phenomenal actress we have in this country. She is an artiste who is so talented and is a timeless beauty. She is an individual, she is herself. That is why she was my perfect muse as she has always been breaking rules and living by her own rules and setting new cultural definition. I resonate with that part, Gaurav said about having Tabu as his muse.

Karan is a powerhouse. The way he is, the kind of films he makes and his personality is perfect for a Gaurav Gupta man', he added.

The range, curated in shades of ivory, powder blue, beige, rose, black, red, yellow and golden, was created by the designer in three months. He used chikankari and brocade for the first time in his collection and combined it with his favourite origami patters.

"Gaurav's style resonates with who I am and his clothes complement my body. His sensibilities compliment mine. The gown he gave me fitted perfectly in the first go and that says a lot about his skills, his craft and his understanding of the body and the person that he dressing. It was really exciting to walk for him," Tabu said.

Karan, who completely enjoyed his time on the ramp, said walking the runway at the Royal Opera House was an emotional moment for him as he used to visit the venue as a kid to watch movies.

"Gaurav's fashion is edgy and out there and it is something I completely relate to. So it is a great balance of holding back and pushing through and Gaurav does it really efficiently. I have been wearing his clothes. I love the drama they have", he added.

Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 will be held till 3 February at the JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

