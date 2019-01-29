Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Gully Boy team to walk the ramp; designers focus on sustainable clothing this season

Lakme Fashion Week is back and promises to be bigger and better. From labels promoting economic and sustainable clothing to a new set of GenNext designers, the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 has a lot to offer. The show will be held from 30 January to 3 Feb at the Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Here are some of the highlights of the season and shows you should look forward to:

Gully Boy team will walk the ramp



Ahead of its release, Gully Boy cast and the rappers featured in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film will walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. The team will take to the runway to showcase the clothing line titled 'GullyGen', inspired by their film, and created by fashion brand Love Gen, reports India Today. Capitalising on the popularity of hip-hop, the collection will feature hoodies, jackets and T-shirts.

Gaurav Gupta to open the season at Royal Opera House

Ace designer Gaurav Gupta will open the LFW Summer/Resort 2019 on 30 January at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai. Titled, 'The (Un)folding', the collection brings together the delicacy of handwoven fabrics and Gupta's signature gravity-defying pattern making. Following his love for origami and fluid-structural construction, the designs will also feature embellishments, textiles on Indian couture. In his collection, the designer has put to use Lucknowi chikankari on demi-couture dresses and worked with Benarasi brocade.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial) on Jan 8, 2019 at 9:29am PST

The #FarmToFashion initiate at the Lakme Fashion Week Péro by Aneeth Arora, The Woolmark Company, and Bhuttico Kullu Shawls have all collaborated on a project entitled 'Farm To Fashion' that will be unveiled at the upcoming edition of Lakmé Fashion Week. As a part of the Sustainable Fashion, the collection entitled 'Farm To Fashion', was created in collaboration with the international knitwear business The Woolmark Company and with the Kullu-based weavers cooperative, Bhuttico Kullu Shawls. The collection is "grown in Australia, made in India" and will include handmade merino wool textiles created sustainably and with a fully teachable supply chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by p é r o ® (@ilovepero) on Jan 23, 2019 at 4:48am PST

'An Ode to Bandhgala' by Ragvendra Rathore:

Influenced and crafted around formal evening dressing, designer Raghavendra Rathore's will soon be unveiling his latest collection 'An Ode to Bandhgala' at the 2019 LFW. Presented by Nexa, the collection inclines to have a balance between classic and contemporary, in a colour palette comprising dark neutral tones of blue, black, ivory and charcoal grey.

View this post on Instagram

Steeped in Historical classicism, with hues of modernity...#raghavendrarathore Bandhgala.. the Beatles.. stories on legacies.. A tale to continue at Lakme Fashion Week 2019 #rathoremen #heritage #archives #thebeatles #bespoke #bandhgala

A post shared by Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra.rathore) on Jan 26, 2019 at 3:48am PST

Anita Dongre's Tencel collection Titled as 'A Summer's Reverie' veteran designer Anita Dogre aims to create conscious clothing with Tencel's biodegradable fibers. Inspired from the first signs of summer, the collection will feature airy, lightweight silhouettes in a happy palette of blush, sea foam and sunshine yellow.

Sunaina Khera debuts at the Lakme Fashion Week with GenNext Show

Sunaina Khera, who used to intern with designer Gaurav Gupta has an impressive Bollywood clientele that includes Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Apte and Bhumi Pednekar. Her LFW 2019 collection titled 'A long way from home' is loosely inspired from her own life, the creations revolve around the stages of grief, the ability to overcome loss and accept change. The collection uses organza, silk, tulle, and hand embroidered sequins.

View this post on Instagram

Our #handembroidered tulle layered dress from Belong SS 18 featured in this month’s Grazia magazine. . . . . #sunainakhera #shopthislook #grazia

A post shared by Sunaina Khera (@sunainakhera) on Jan 24, 2019 at 6:29am PST



Shantanu & Nikhli to close the ceremony:

Inspired by Lakme's Matte Reinvent, the designers will feature their latest collection titled Recruit SS'19 on 4 February for the closing ceremony. The theme for the season is to be bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.

View this post on Instagram

This season, @shantanunikhil 's SS'19 collection 'Recruit' presented by Lakme Absolute will communicate the India Story of millennial women through Black, Gold and Scarlet Red. The collection that will be showcased at the Ultimate Finale of #LFWSR19 will feature a mystic perspective on Military authority, and carry forward the S&N Anti-Trend phenomenon through powerful silhouettes that have been reworked into exaggerated drapes. #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #allinclusiveatLFW @lakmeindia @itsstillash

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on Jan 20, 2019 at 2:28am PST

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 18:46:45 IST