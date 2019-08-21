Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Katrina Kaif turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra, dons black lehenga on ramp
The Winter/Fall edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 was kickstarted on 20 August, with Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.
Malhotra showcased his collection Maahrumysha, "a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture." Katrina looked stunning in a black lehenga with gold embroidery.
Check out Katrina Kaif's showstopper outfit here
The stunning #KatrinaKaif closes the show for #LoveandCare presents @ManishMalhotra as he showcases his new collection 'Maahrumysha'- a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture.
— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) August 20, 2019
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a black lehenga as she walks for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week
#katrinakaif #fashionweek#rampage #stunning #LakmeFashionWeek #ManishMalhotra
— Indianfilminformation (@Indianfilminfo) August 21, 2019
Here are some of the stills from Manish Malhotra's show on Tuesday
Kicking off #LakmeFashionWeek W/F '19 with Love and Care presents @ManishMalhotra as he showcases his new collection 'Maahrumysha'- a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture.
The event was attended by many Bollywood bigwigs, including Sridevi and Bobey Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, director Punit Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, and designer Surily Goel.
Check out other pictures from Day 1 at Lakme Fashion Week 2019
About last night Bollywood Beauties at Lakme fashion week for Manish Malhotra show.
Actress @hegdepooja looking gorgeous on the #LakmeFashionWeek2019 red carpet..
Producer @BoneyKapoor 's daughter #KushiKapoor looking good at #LakmeFashionWeek2019
#Daisysaha at #lakmefashionweek.#LakmeFashionWeek2019
— Fans Express (@Fansxpress) August 20, 2019
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 09:56:03 IST