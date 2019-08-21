You are here:

Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Katrina Kaif turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra, dons black lehenga on ramp

The Winter/Fall edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 was kickstarted on 20 August, with Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra showcased his collection Maahrumysha, "a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture." Katrina looked stunning in a black lehenga with gold embroidery.

Check out Katrina Kaif's showstopper outfit here

The stunning #KatrinaKaif closes the show for #LoveandCare presents @ManishMalhotra as he showcases his new collection 'Maahrumysha'- a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture. #LoveAndCare #CareForFashion #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion pic.twitter.com/C9EXHahZTz — Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) August 20, 2019

Here are some of the stills from Manish Malhotra's show on Tuesday

Kicking off #LakmeFashionWeek W/F '19 with Love and Care presents @ManishMalhotra as he showcases his new collection 'Maahrumysha'- a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture. #LoveAndCare #CareForFashion #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 pic.twitter.com/1SSUGIUr0k — Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) August 20, 2019

The event was attended by many Bollywood bigwigs, including Sridevi and Bobey Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, director Punit Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, and designer Surily Goel.

Check out other pictures from Day 1 at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 09:56:03 IST