Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Katrina Kaif turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra, dons black lehenga on ramp

FP Staff

Aug 21, 2019 09:56:03 IST

The Winter/Fall edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2019 was kickstarted on 20 August, with Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra showcased his collection Maahrumysha, "a celebration of resplendent beauty in dazzling details of Indian couture." Katrina looked stunning in a black lehenga with gold embroidery.

Check out Katrina Kaif's showstopper outfit here

Here are some of the stills from Manish Malhotra's show on Tuesday

The event was attended by many Bollywood bigwigs, including Sridevi and Bobey Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, director Punit Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, and designer Surily Goel.

Check out other pictures from Day 1 at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

 

