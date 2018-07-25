Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's adaptation of classic love story, to now release on 7 September

A day after the first poster of the upcoming film Laila Majnu was released on social media, thereby introducing the two lead actors of the film, the film's release date has been pushed further to 7 September from 24 August.

Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and broke the news.

New release date... #LailaMajnu, which was slated for release on 24 Aug 2018, will now release on 7 Sept 2018... Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor have also decided to launch the trailer later [was supposed to launch tomorrow]... Directed by Sajid Ali... Poster with new release date: pic.twitter.com/mnFLixlrln — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

An adaptation to the classic fable of the star-crossed lovers Laila and Majnu, this film is jointly presented by Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali. The film stars newbies Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

While the trailer of the film was scheduled to release on 25 July, it will also now release sometime later. Speaking about this delay, Imtiaz said in a statement, "It takes the whole village to raise a child! (African proverb). And it takes a big team to raise a film and bring it to the world. And while I’m excited to show you the trailer of Laila Majnu as soon as possible, the wait will be a slightly more. My friends in the distribution team urged me to look at releasing the film on 7 September and I see their point that it would be better for Laila Majnu to be released on that date. I’ve been told the trailer comes out about four to five weeks before the film and not any earlier. So guys... a little longer wait, we shall put the trailer out soon.. Thanks for the overwhelming response on the posters and videos of Laila Majnu, keep sending us your love ... love is worth the wait! Laila Majnu to release on 7 September," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The story of this adaptation is set in Kashmir and will see the star-crossed lovers revel in the newfound love in their otherwise morbid, lonely lives.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:51 AM