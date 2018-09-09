Laila Majnu actress Tripti Dimri on her Bollywood debut: Hadn't planned anything, yet I am here

Delhi girl Tripti Dimri, who plays Laila in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu – a modern take on the classic love story, couldn’t have asked for a better debut. Dimri felt she had taken the first step towards stardom after her video, a rant which was a "fitting" reply to Kartik Aaryan’s five-minute monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 went viral. And while she was working for a modelling agency, she went for the auditions for Laila Majnu, in Delhi, some time in 2016 but was rejected. “I wasn’t prepared for it. I was camera conscious and people conscious,” she admits.

But, it looks like Dimri was destined to bag the role. “Early last year, I accompanied a friend for her auditions for the same film to Mumbai. I was waiting outside and the guy conducting the auditions came out to say, ‘Let’s go through the lines once’. I told him I was rejected once. He was one of Mukesh Chhabra’s assistants and didn’t remember taking my audition. I auditioned again and after two days I was called for the look test by Sajid (Ali, director) and I was selected,” says Dimri, who originally belongs to Uttarakhand.

While Dimri had a different image of Laila in her mind and pictured herself as this sad, innocent girl with ladylike conservatism, she was surprised to know that her character was flirtatious. “My character is shown as a dream girl of Kashmiri boys and she is proud of that. She loves seeking attention and lives in her own world. There is a film going on in her head and she imagines herself to be the hero of that film. She’s influenced by movies and she is a very bindaas girl. She’s part of such a legendary love story but she doesn’t know the meaning of love. It is only the idea of being in love that excites her. She wonders what it would feel like to have a boyfriend and to talk to someone late in the night,” says Dimri.

She continues, “Initially I couldn’t relate to the story as I found it too intense. I didn’t know the meaning of love, I had never experienced it. Sajid once asked me that how would I define love and who I loved the most. But I had no answers to these questions and he would pull my leg saying, 'You can’t be doing a love story if you don’t know the meaning of love.' I wondered how I would get into the character. Sajid and my co-star, Avinash (Tiwary) who is a theatre actor, helped me with my scenes and dialogues. And now when the film is complete, I have got my answer. Love is something that cannot be defined or explained, one has to just embrace it.”

Before she met her co-star, Tiwary, the first time which was during the narration, Dimri says, she tried hard looking for him on Instagram and Facebook but she couldn’t find him. “I thought he would be like those hero-types. But when he entered the room, he was wearing this loose blue shirt, had unkempt hair and weird beard because he was prepping for the Majnu’s role those days. He didn't look like a hero at all,” she laughs.

Based on the classic story of Laila Majnu, this contemporary take on the tale has been written by Imtiaz Ali. “We attended a few workshops with Imtiaz sir. I am a huge fan of his and I was very nervous. But he made us feel comfortable. He’s very easy going and whenever he talks, it seems as if he is reciting a poem. He would first ask us about understanding of the character and then he would put his point across. He would always try and find a midway if we did not understand something. He directed the song 'Sarphiri' and would often come and chill with us,” says Dimri, who was initially a bit sceptical about being a part of the film industry, “because I had heard several stories of how it wasn't safe for girls. There was this fear of being exploited and I was obviously very nervous and scared but when I met people, I found them warm and welcoming,” she says.

Dimri says she wanted to be an actress ever since she was a kid, “But there isn’t much scope in Delhi. I started off with print concept shoots and post that I worked with a YouTube channel where I would make videos. One day we went to watch Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and while my friends were having a blast, I decided to give it back to the boys after watching that five-minute monologue of Kartik Aaryan. I wrote the entire script, the monologue in two days and put it up on YouTube. That rant of a girl got a great response and I got the confidence of doing something bigger in life,” she says.

Dimri may be keen on making a career in Bollywood but practical that she is, she has kept her options open. "Imtiaz sir and Ekta ma'am made it very clear on the first day when we met them that this wasn't a launchpad for us and we shouldn't get too excited. We shouldn't be thinking of ourselves as 'hero' and 'heroine' as they could have taken established actors for that. So, I have planned a lot of other things for my future in case acting doesn't work out for me. Firstly, I didn’t plan anything and yet I am here. Life keeps moving,” she concludes.

