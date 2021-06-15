Lagaan clocks 20 years: Netflix announces reunion with Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, cast and crew
The reunion titled Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon An Impossible Dream will stream on Netflix India’s YouTube channel.
Aamir Khan's period drama Lagaan clocks 20 years today, 15 June.
To mark the occasion, Netflix, Aamir Khan Productions and film's director Ashutosh Gowariker will come together to celebrate this historic moment in Indian cinema through a celebratory reunion which will feature the team of Lagaan.
Lagaan was one of the three Indian films to be nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards
Talking about the journey of his film, Khan said in a press release, “We broke our backs while making Lagaan, but our hearts were full of joy. Lagaan has showered us all with so much love. I am so grateful to all my fellow travellers on this magical journey. Starting with Ashu and his team of writers, the entire cast and crew, all our partners, our distributors, my seniors from the film industry who lent their wholehearted support, the exhibition sector, and most importantly, our audience, I can't thank all of you enough. Lagaan is something I am extremely grateful for and I will always cherish every memory of this ongoing journey. It is also so wonderful to see that the journey of Lagaan continues, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with the gang thanks to this initiative by Netflix. RE BHAIYYA CHHUTEY LAGAAN!!!”
Check out the announcement here
O Mitwa, Sun Mitwa!
Lagaan ka beeswa saal hai, kuch special aa raha hai re. Tu aaja re! #ComingSoon #ChaleChaloLagaan #LagaanTurns20 #20YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/CGQdXgS1kt
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 15, 2021
Celebrating the milestone, the director of the film, Gowariker said, “My ultimate dream was to create something which will linger in the audience's mind. That it would be appreciated 20 years down the line is something that is unimaginable. It is overwhelming for me as well as the entire team of the film that this dream became a reality.
Lagaan is the story of people coming together and standing united against all odds. Today, through this special with Netflix, we gather here and celebrate what the people truly believed in, making it an immensely proud moment.”
Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India shared her excitement and said, "Lagaan is one of the most iconic creations of Indian cinema. It is an epic tale that won hearts everywhere and showed the brilliance of Indian storytelling on the global stage. It's an honour for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of Lagaan with the incredible team behind this film. We're excited that this powerful and inspirational story continues to entertain audiences around the world with Netflix.”
