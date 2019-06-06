Ladyworld trailer: Amanda Kramer's survival drama is an all-female, surreal version of Lord of the Flies

William Golding's 1954 novel Lord of the Flies has been adapted twice before — once by Peter Brooke in 1963 and then by Harry Hook in 1990. Almost two decades later, Amanda Kramer has adapted Golding's novel, but replaced the band of pre-adolescent boys with a group of teenage girls and the uninhabited island with an oh-so-familiar setting — a suburban house. The trailer of Kramer's film, Ladyworld, was dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer sees a group of girls get stuck inside a house while at a slumber party, after a mysterious apocalyptic event. Things start to spiral down when they suspect that the people who they were expecting to rescue them are themselves stuck somewhere. The desperate scenario propels them towards madness and they surrender to utter savagery.

Kramer has written the film along with Benjamin Shearn. The film stars Maya Hawke (who will soon be seen in Stranger Things), Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Ryan Simpkins (Brigsby Bear), Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways), Odessa Adlon, Tatsumi Romano, Zora Casebere and Atheena Frizzell.

Kramer has also financed the film, along with Love & Death Productions’ Leal Naim and Thomas R Burke.

After its world premiere in Fantastic fest last year, the film is slated to release theatrically on 2 August, reports Deadline.

Watch the trailer here.



