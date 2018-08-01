You are here:

Lady Macbeth actress Florence Pugh to play lead in Hereditary director Ari Aster's upcoming horror film

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 18:42:39 IST

Lady Macbeth lead actress Florence Pugh will star in Hereditary director Ari Aster's upcoming horror film.

Florence Pugh. Facebook/@Tatlermagazine

The title of the film has not been decided yet, and along with Pugh, the film casts actors Brits Jack Reynor and Will Poulter, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The actress broke the news during the Television Critics' Association presentation of her new BBC mini-series The Little Drummer Girl, being produced by The Ink Factory, which was behind The Night Manager, and later confirmed it on Twitter.

The Little Drummer Girl, based on a novel by John Le Carré, which will be featuring, besides Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, and will premiere in October for eight episodes, a Variety report stated.

Being produced by Lars Knudsen producing, the film will be financed and distributed by the entertainment company A24.

Pugh won a best actress British Independent Film Award (BIFA) in 2017 for Lady Macbeth and was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in the same year.

Her upcoming projects include Netflix's The Outlaw King,  Stephen Merchant's wrestling comedy Fighting With My Family, co-starring Dwayne Johnson as well as the BBC's recent adaptation of King Lear.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 18:42 PM

tags: #Ari Aster #BuzzPatrol #Florence Pugh #Hereditary #Hollywood #Lady Macbeth #The Little Drummer Girl

