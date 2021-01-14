Lady Gaga to sing US national anthem at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony

Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the inauguration of Biden as president of the US on 20 January.

American singer Lady Gaga will be singing the United States national anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony on 20 January, according to an exclusive report by Variety. Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform during the event that is usually organised on the West front of the US Capitol.

Father Leo J O'Donovan, a longtime friend of Biden and his family, will kickstart the event. Amanda Gorman, who was named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the US a few years ago, will be also present at the ceremony to recite poetry.

Andrea Hall, a decorated firefighter, will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. This will show Biden’s support of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). Finally, the Benediction to close Biden's ceremony will be delivered by Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman who is an old friend of the president-elect.

Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Biden as president, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

According to producers, the show “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”

The inauguration will look different from other presidential inaugurations because of last week’s riot at the Capitol. Security will be extremely tight around the area.

The event was already going to be pared down because of COVID-19 ; Biden had asked supporters to say home and watch from afar. In keeping with crowd size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)