Lady Gaga to sing US national anthem at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony
Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the inauguration of Biden as president of the US on 20 January.
American singer Lady Gaga will be singing the United States national anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony on 20 January, according to an exclusive report by Variety. Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform during the event that is usually organised on the West front of the US Capitol.
Father Leo J O'Donovan, a longtime friend of Biden and his family, will kickstart the event. Amanda Gorman, who was named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the US a few years ago, will be also present at the ceremony to recite poetry.
Andrea Hall, a decorated firefighter, will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. This will show Biden’s support of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). Finally, the Benediction to close Biden's ceremony will be delivered by Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman who is an old friend of the president-elect.
Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Biden as president, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.
The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.
According to producers, the show “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”
The inauguration will look different from other presidential inaugurations because of last week’s riot at the Capitol. Security will be extremely tight around the area.
The event was already going to be pared down because of COVID-19 ; Biden had asked supporters to say home and watch from afar. In keeping with crowd size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
BMC files FIR against Sonu Sood for converting Mumbai residential building into hotel; actor denies allegation
Sonu Sood has denied allegations of unauthorised development, saying that he has taken approval from the BMC and was only waiting for clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.
Banita Sandhu tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata, admitted to private hospital
Banita Sandhu, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after she refused to be treated at a government facility.
Tanya Roberts, That '70s Show and Bond actress, in 'poor condition' after collapsing at home
Tanya Roberts’ publicist confirmed that the actress, known for her role in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, was hospitalised after falling at her home.