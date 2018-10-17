Lady Gaga talks about mental health and sexual assault, confirms engagement to boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga was honoured by Jennifer Lopez for Elle's Women in Hollywood award at the publication's event. In her powerful acceptance speech, the Star is Born actor talked about her experience of being a survivor of sexual assault, mental illness, and the role of women in the entertainment industry. She also confirmed her engagement.

Firstly, she spoke about her choice of outfit for the night, an over-sized Marc Jacobs pant-suit, which was different from her signature flamboyant avatar. "In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut," she said.

Gaga has in the past shared about being a sexual assault survivor. She opened up about the experience again but said she was still not "brave enough to say his name."

"After I was assaulted when I was 19, I changed forever. Part of me shut down for many years. I didn’t tell anyone. I avoided it myself. And felt shame even still today standing in front of you. I feel shame for what happened to me. I still have days where I feel like it was my fault. After I shared what happened to me with very powerful men in this industry, nobody helped me. No one offered my guidance or a helping hand to lead me to a place where I felt justice, they didn’t even point me in the direction of the mental health assistance I was in dire need of. Those men hid because they were afraid of losing their power. And because they hid, I began to hide," she said.

She detailed her fight with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and fibromyalgia to the audience, and voiced the need for mental health resources to be a priority on a global level. The pop star turned actor also thanked her talent agent-boyfriend Christian Carino, referring him as her fiance.

Lady Gaga calls Christian Carino her 'Fiancé' in her emotional speech for Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood yesterday! 💍 pic.twitter.com/MJNutVfMAr — Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaUpdated) October 16, 2018

A YouTube user uploaded the 25-minute long speech. Watch it here.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 11:15 AM