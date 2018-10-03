Lady Gaga fans accused of trolling Venom with negative reviews to help promote A Star is Born

Lady Gaga's A Star is Born and Tom Hardy's Venom are set to premiere together on 5 October. Bradley Cooper's directorial, the third reboot of the original 1937 feature of the same name, has opened to rave reviews across film festivals and garnered 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In order to curb the audience from watching Venom, Gaga's fans have started flooding social media with negative reviews about the comic book adaptation.

After the social media embargo for Venom was lifted and critics shared their views on the film, some Twitter users noticed a slew of negative tweets that were using the exact same wording.

Okay, something is up. The negativity around the #Venom movie is looking very artificial. pic.twitter.com/f5LWF3z7Xd — Nobody In California (@NobodyInCali) October 2, 2018

Sooooo there are BOTS attacking the #Venom movie. LMAO pic.twitter.com/CNXAtRtEd8 — Atomic (@AtomicSpidey) October 2, 2018

One tweet that was copy pasted across different accounts reads, "i am the biggest marvel fan but I just watched #Venom and I don’t know what to say."

BuzzFeed initially reported this development and was told by one of the account users, "It's us Gaga fans creating fake IDs to trash the Venom premiere. They both are getting released on the same day, so we want more audience for A Star Is Born."

