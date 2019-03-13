Lady Gaga announces LG6, her sixth studio album, days after winning Oscar for A Star Is Born

Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga shocked her surprised her fans on Tuesday when she announced #LG6, otherwise known as her sixth studio album, is most definitely on the way.

Gaga took to her twitter account to also address pregnancy rumors and wrote, “Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6”

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Gaga lent her voice to her Hollywood debut film A Star is Born soundtrack, and the title track "Shallow" went on to win not only an Academy Award, but a Grammy and a Golden Globe. It’s been three years since Gaga dropped an album. 'Joanne' being her last fifth studio album that was released in 2016. Fans are expecting a wait of 9 months from now for the release.

Talking about her experience at Oscars night, the 30-year-old singer revealed that her memory is a total blur. Gaga told Good Morning America, “I actually don’t remember what I said. It’s a dream sequence and all that you can hope for is that you say something that will reach people, that they will feel inspired, because when you win, it’s not about us. It’s about what we can give to the world.”

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 14:24:47 IST