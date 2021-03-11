Lady Gaga, Adam Driver star in Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama House of Gucci; see first look

In their first look, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver pose against the backdrop of the Italian Alps, revealing the first look of their characters, Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have teamed up for Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime drama titled House of Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna, the film is based on a 2001 book named The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed written by Sara Gay Forden.

Gaga recently shared the first look of herself as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci Fashion House. She posted the picture on social media in which she's seen with co-star Adam Driver. He will be seen portraying the role of Maurizio Gucci, who was assassinated in 1995.

The shooting of the film is currently underway, as the picture shared by the A Star Is Born actor showed the lead duo posing against the mountains in the Italian Alps. While Gaga can be seen in a black turtleneck sweater, black pants and a white fur hat, Driver is posing in an off white knit sweater, white pants and has a white jacket tied around his waist. The caption of the post on Instagram reads, "Signore e Signora Gucci," which means Mr and Mrs Gucci.

Check out the first look here

Besides Driver and Gaga, the film also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons.

The film, a true story, revolves around the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci.

Maurizio was assassinated by a hired hitman on the steps of his Italy office at the behest of his ex-wife, who he had left for a younger woman. House of Gucci is a story of the trial of Reggiani who was accused, convicted and imprisoned for the murder, according to a report in the GQ magazine.

Following the trial, Reggiani was sentenced to 27 years in prison but was released in 2016 after serving 18 years. She was released following her good behaviour in jail premises.

The film will be shot almost entirely in Italy, the home country of Gucci.

The biographical crime, helmed by American media company MGM, will hit the theatres on 24 November. The date is extremely crucial, as the fashion house also celebrates its 100th anniversary on the same day this year.