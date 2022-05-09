Laal Singh Chaddha's upcoming track will make you reminisce your first love
Get ready to reminisce your first love with Laal Singh Chaddha's upcoming song, 'Main Ki Karaan'.
Aamir Khan’s most awaited Laal Singh Chaddha is continuously making headlines months before its release. With back-to-back songs and podcasts (#LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan) being broadcasted, the makers are all set to unveil yet another symphony from Laal Singh Chaddha’s mellifluous playlist.
Recently, @aamirkhanproductions who is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha’s promotion shared a snippet from the rehearsal of the much-anticipated song ‘Main Ki Karaan?’.
The video starred legendary singer Sonu Nigam who will be singing one of many songs from Laal Singh Chaddha.
Captioning the video, @aamirkhanproductions composed “ Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan?
launches on 12th May, 10 am!
#SonuSingsforAamir
#MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha”
Check Out:
Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan? launches on 12th May,10am! #SonuSingsforAamir#MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan @atul_kulkarni @ipritamofficial #SonuNigam @OfficialAMITABH pic.twitter.com/OQu2YHva97 — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 9, 2022
Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release all his songs on Red Fm. The star believes that with time, people have stopped listening to songs as they have begun watching them in music videos, and here is why the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is keener on releasing audio versions of songs instead of visual versions.
Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.
