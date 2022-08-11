Trade guru Taran Adarsh says he is hopeful about both. “It's too early to comment on the box-office prospects of either Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan. The advance bookings have not been too strong and the two films are dependent on word of mouth.'

This is a crucial week for the box-office. I know I know. We say it every week. But this week, Aamir Khan, no less, graces the box-office with his august presence (pun intended) in Laal Singh Chaddha. In addition, there is Akshay Kumar in the celebration-specific mode of Raksha Bandhan.

So which one of the two is likely conquer the box-office?

Trade guru Taran Adarsh says he is hopeful about both. “It's too early to comment on the box-office prospects of either Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan. The advance bookings have not been too strong and the two films are dependent on word of mouth, as things stand today. Laal Singh Chaddha is leading at premium multiplexes, while Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are neck-to-neck in terms of advance booking beyond metros.”

Taran feels both the films have time on their side. “Both the films enjoy a long, extended weekend, starting with the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Friday to Sunday, the weekend factor will come into play and Monday is Independence Day holiday, which will hugely benefit the two films. Everything is dependent on how strong the reports are when the films are released. At the moment, both are riding on high expectations and one hopes, both work at the box-office for the survival of the film industry.”

Trade insider Atul Mohan would like both films to do well, “We would love both the films to do well at the box-office. The trending patterns of both films are neck-to-neck as of now. Raksha Bandhan has an edge over Laal Singh Chaddha as it has managed to get more shows due to its length. The promotion of Raksha Bandhan is more aggressive than Laal Singh Chaddha. Fingers are crossed. Let's see which one emerges a bigger hit.”

Says Maharashtra’s leading film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, “To be honest, it is extremely unpredictable. Nothing can be said with certainty. For weeks and months now, we have had so many films underperforming at the box-office. So we can’t say anything until Friday. Only if the films contain true-blue original and exciting content that has something to offer for a large audience, can we look at success. Let’s hope these two films respect the audiences’ time and money. Only then can the movie business be revived.”

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar is confident both the films would be hits. “With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is returning to the big screen after four years. As always, he has his fans going crazy over his new release. The promotion was slow, but it has picked up very well now. The music is climbing the charts and audiences’ interest levels are quite high. So technically, all the marketing and promotional materials are peaking at the right time.”

Girish feels Rakshna Bandhan is being marketed more aggressively. “The combination of Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai is working very aggressively in promoting the film and they are going all-out with the film. Few songs are making a lot of waves and the timing of the release is just perfect with the festivity period in mind. I feel, the audiences are in for a bountiful and both the films will help getting audiences back to the cinemas for sure. Laal Singh Chaddha has an obvious edge in terms of scale, size and sincerity which Aamir brings to the audiences with every release of his. Neither the critics nor the reviews, eventually, it’s the audiences’ word of mouth and their feedback which will make either or both the films work. My gut feeling is that both will do the trick ! Fingers crossed !!!”

Says Bihar’s leading exhibitor Roshan Singh, “Both the films should attract big crowds. They are lavishly mounted emotional stories meant to draw in audiences of all ages. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan should make him the favourite Bhaiyya this season. But Aamir Khan is Aamir Khan. His clout at the box-office is unquestionable, though his last film Thugs Of Hindostan was a disaster. So at the end of the day whether it is Aamir or Akshay, the real star is the content.”

Trade analyst Amod Mehra feels Laal Singh Chaddha has an edge. “Aamir Khan is Aamir Khan. Being a festive time a happy film will obviously score over a rona-dhona film.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

