Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 trailer: Shweta Tripathi, Biswa Kalyan Rath to explore dark side of the Indian medical world

After the first successful season of Biswa Kalyan Rath's Laakhon Mein Ek, which revolved around the country’s problematic education system, Amazon Prime Video India Original is back with another season. With Shweta Tripathi as Dr Shreya Pathare in the lead role of a fierce junior doctor, the show will take the viewers through the dark side of the Indian medical world as she stands up against the system in this season.

Tripathi, who plays Dr Shreya, looks real in her role as she finds herself in Maharashtra’s remote town called Silapur, spearheading a cataract camp for the government. She unveils the evils like black marketing of medicines and failure of the inefficient system on her journey of discovering the real side of her profession.

The actress was previously seen in projects like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Gone Kesh.

Elaborating on the central idea of the new season, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “The first season of Laakhon Mein Ek was much loved by audiences across India and offered a nuanced yet relatable story. Building on the central theme of the show, Laakhon Mein Ek, quite literally ‘one in a million’, Season 2 tells the story Dr Shreya, played by Shweta Tripathi, and documents one individual’s courage, resilience, and herculean fight against a corrupt system to make a difference."

Vijay also pointed out how courage has been intuitively linked to the male gender in our country. “Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 questions this narrative and showcases Dr Shreya as a fierce, fearless and most importantly courageous woman,” he added.

Laakhon Mein Ek season 2 will premiere on 12 April on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 16:08:09 IST