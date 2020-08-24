Laabam trailer: Vijay Sethupathi plays a social activist in SP Jananathan's upcoming film

There is no release date yet for Laabam, bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi and P Arumugakumar.

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film, Laabam, has been released. Directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam has Sethupathi playing the role of a social activist who bats for agriculture and is on the verge of a revolution.

The trailer delves into the grim reality of framers in the state and, also talks about how corporate and industrial sectors plunders the resources for their own benefits. Sethupathi's character brings puts up a fight for the farmers and encourages them to fight for their hard-earned profits. However, while his actions cause a stir with the economy, they also directly affect the interest of the powerful (one essayed by Jagapathi Babu), who would rather put a halt on this revolution.

Check out the trailer here

Early this month, Sethupathi had shared stills from dubbing sessions for the film. The photos see technicians wearing masks and gloves in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Laabam also stars Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Prithivi Rajan and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles. The film marks Haasan’s return to Tamil film industry after two years. She was last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3.

Bankrolled by Sethupathi and P Arumugakumar, the makers are yet to announce a release date for Laabam.