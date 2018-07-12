LA Lakers star LeBron James may star in comedy backed by Paramount, SpringHill Entertainment

Soon after LeBron James replaced his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with one from Los Angeles Lakers' for a 4-year $154 million contract, the NBA star made his presence felt in Hollywood too. As per the Hollywood Reporter, the three-time All-Star Game MVP awardee and his SpringHill Entertainment banner sold a comedy pitch from writer Steve Mallory to Brian Robbins' Paramount Players.

According to Variety, James is also attached to a number of other projects, including a Space Jam sequel and bound to produce the movie with his SpringHill partner Maverick Carter. Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley will oversee the project, while Ali Bell and Gabby Canton are for the studio. Mallory would be penning the script down who previously has worked with Melissa McCarthy, writing The Boss and the upcoming New Line action comedy Super Intelligence.

LeBron isn't the first NBA player to make a slam dunk in Hollywood. Some of the most popular performances were delivered by Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan. Before retiring in 2011, Shaq starred as a genie who grants a young boy three wishes in 1996's family film Kazaam and appeared in Blue Chips, Grown Ups 2, Blended and an array of other films. Jordan co-starred with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Toons gang in the animated comedy Space Jam.

