Kylie Minogue returns to Glastonbury stage 14 years after cancer diagnosis: 'Wished things were different'

Glastonbury: Kylie Minogue delighted a huge crowd at Glastonbury with hits including 'Spinning Around', 'Shocked' and 'Better the Devil You Know', 14 years after illness forced her to cancel a headline performance at the festival.

Kylie, as she is universally known, played all the catchy disco-pop hits that the audience had come to hear, from 'I Should Be So Lucky', her breakthrough 1988 worldwide number one, to 2010 release 'All the Lovers'.

Minogue was due to headline Glastonbury, the world’s largest greenfield festival, in 2005, but was forced to pull out after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In 2005, when @kylieminogue had to pull out of Glastonbury due to breast cancer, many artists paid homage with covers of her biggest hits.@coldplay were one of those bands. Today, Kylie duets with Chris Martin to repay the favour... 😍#Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/lERL0oFVmt — BBC One (@BBCOne) June 30, 2019

“I wished things were different but life is what it is,” she said, choking back tears of emotion. “We’re all here together in this moment.”

A TRUE LEGEND ❤️@KylieMinogue absolutely blew us away performing the Legend slot at #Glastonbury2019. Listen to the set on BBC Sounds 👉 https://t.co/plEpOiAzj9 pic.twitter.com/27WlBuZEQr — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) July 1, 2019

She said some of the artists in 2005 had covered her songs, and she welcomed on stage one of them, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, to join her in performing 'Can’t Get You Out of My Head'.

Kylie Minogue making Chris Martin sing Can’t Get You Out Of My Head 😂 #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/5kdXXyQM8K — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) June 30, 2019

The gig changed gear midway when the 51-year-old was joined by previous collaborator Nick Cave for the murder-themed ballad 'Where the Wild Roses Grow'.

But the serious interlude was brief in a show that featured a blast of rainbow Pride confetti, four costume changes, and mass singalongs from the sun-bathed capacity crowd, including for the 'Spinning Around' finale.

Minogue was followed by Miley Cyrus, who opened with 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', her collaboration with Mark Ronson, who joined her on stage.

Miley casually incorporating the thoughts of all guys in the crowd into her set at #Glastonbury 😂😂#MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/VAKJ3f7jHK — Sam Richardson (@richomate) June 30, 2019

Her father Billy Ray Cyrus also appeared during the show, performing 'Old Town Road', with rapper Lil Nas X.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 15:41:19 IST