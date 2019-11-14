Kylie Jenner's stalker sentenced to one year in jail after trespassing makeup mogul's property in October

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's alleged stalker has been sentenced to one year in jail.

The man was arrested in October for trespassing her property, after which Jenner filed a restraining order against him.

According to E! News, the man, identified as Brandon Sevilla Martinez, had entered the driveway, allegedly knocked on her front door, and demanded to meet Jenner. He was later escorted by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's security. E! News adds Jenner and her daughter Stormi were not home at the time of the incident.

During his hearing on Tuesday, Martinez pleaded no contest to one misdemeanour count and one felony count for bringing drug paraphernalia to jail. Earlier, he had pleaded not guilty to these charges.

In the documents accessed by E! News, Jenner expressed concern for her safety, "I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress. I have a young child, and also fear for her safety."

Earlier this year, her sister Kendall also faced the same issue when a man, named John Ford, trespassed her property on several occasions. In June, he was deported to Canada, and a hearing to extend the restraining order against him will take place later in November.

In March, Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes magazine. As per an article in the magazine, the entrepreneur's thriving cosmetic brand, founded three years ago, was one of the main contributing factors behind her mammoth success.

Her induction into the list of billionaires came after after she launched her make-up line in 2015, and her lip-kits became a rage all over the world. She also managed to beat Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he set the benchmark.

It was recently reported Jenner had split with her partner, rapper Travis Scott.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 12:04:53 IST