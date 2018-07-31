You are here:

Kylie Jenner's fan tries imitating her pout, excessive fillers spill out of lips

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 15:11:35 IST

A Kylie Jenner stan, James Holt, recently had his lip fillers spill out during his quest to imitate her pout due to excessive artificial pumping despite warnings.

Holt, who describes himself as a "surgery addict" on Instagram, said, "I have had a few problems along the way where the fillers have come out of my lips because there was too much filler in them." As reported by Metro UK, he has spent £14,000 on fillers till date and even though his lips are rejecting the injections, he still tops them up every two to four months.

So I got abit carried away filling them today 😂😂😂 💉💋 #jamesholt23x #jh22x #jamesholt22x #filler #lips #biglips #swollen #bruised #plasticsurgery #surgery #onlyfans #pout #powerpout #xxl #botox A post shared by James Holt (@jamesholt23x) on

The 24-year-old from Manchester went on to say he enjoys the attention and was not satisfied with his natural look. He has undergone multiple surgeries, including one to increase the size of his butt to resemble Jenner's. Talking about his obsession with getting under the knife, he cited his willingness to change his face after seeing celebrities doing it. Therefore he started with his lips, followed by Botox injections.

However, he claims he does not have any inspiration and just goes for what he feels like. He is aware of the fact that his family and friends are not a fan of his transformation — "They tell me I've gone too far, that it's too much and that I need to stop before my lips fall off or explode."

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 15:12 PM

tags: ##InStyle #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Instagram #Kylie Jenner #Stan

also see

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

Kylie Jenner pierces five-month-old daughter Stormi's ears, Twitter stands divided on move

Kylie Jenner pierces five-month-old daughter Stormi's ears, Twitter stands divided on move

Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner top Forbes' 2018 list of highest paid celebrities

Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner top Forbes' 2018 list of highest paid celebrities