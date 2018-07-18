Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott appear in first photoshoot together on GQ cover

Entrepreneur and reality television star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, the couple that has always eluded media attention, appeared together in a shoot for the August edition of GQ Magazine.

In an interview to the magazine, Kylie praised Travis' dedication to his craft, "A few years ago, at a nightclub, I saw Travis swing from a chandelier while performing. One of the gold baroque leaves he held on to for dear life cut his hand, and he was beginning to bleed pretty badly. He paused for a second. Smiled. Then pressed his bloody palm against the ceiling, leaving a red handprint, and kept rapping. That energy, that commitment—that's why there's an entire generation of young tattooed daredevil rappers coming up behind him who look to Travis as the source, and who've taken his lead."

Kylie further discussed the details of their relationship in the interview that accompanied the photoshoot. The interview was followed by a quiz where Travis had to answer questions related to Kylie.

Kylie and Travis have reportedly been together for a year, according to GQ but this marked their first official together.

Travis and Kylie are parents to their daughter called Stormi.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 12:38 PM